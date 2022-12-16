Highlights of FIFA Legends Cup in Doha
FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger (R) is seen during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
France's legend Mikael Silvestre (front) reacts during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
FIFA's Technical Study Group member Jurgen Klinsmann (L) communicates with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Ghana's legend Michael Essien (R) competes during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Australia's legend Timothy Filiga Cahill (L) competes during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen before the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Democratic Republic of the Congo's legend Robert Kidiaba (top) is carried after sustaining an injury during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Germany's former football player Jurgen Klinsmann (top L) signs autographs for fans during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Argentina's former football player Javier Zanetti (1st R) celebrates with teammates after the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Brazil's former football player Kaka (L) shoots during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Spain's former goalkeeper Iker Casillas (2nd L) makes a save during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Uruguay's former football player Diego Forlan (C) reacts with England's former football player John Terry (R) during the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Italy's former football player Francesco Totti (R) greets Brazil's former goalkeeper Julio Cesar after the FIFA Legends Cup at the Khalifa International Tennis &Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Photos
