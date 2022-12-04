Australian coach calls for greater football funding after World Cup exit

DOHA, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold has called for additional government funding for Australian football following his side's exit from the FIFA World Cup.

The Socceroos were beaten 2-1 by Argentina in the round of 16 in Doha on Saturday night, ending the equal-best men's World Cup campaign in Australian history.

Speaking after the match, Arnold said despite the Socceroos' success the structure of football in Australia must change, calling for a boost in government investment and expansion of the domestic A-League competitions.

"We need to spend money and get help from the government to put some money into the game to help develop kids," he said.

"We don't have a home. We have been homeless since I have been involved for 37 years in the national teams.

"We need a home, a facility like the Australian Institute of Sport, something that the government can help fund for the development of the national teams but also for the good of Australian football."

The 77th-minute goal, which came via a deflection, was the Socceroos' first in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Arnold's contract is due to expire after the World Cup.

The 59-year-old, who has been in the job since 2018, came under pressure during the qualifying process.

After overseeing one of the Socceroos' most successful World Cup campaigns, Arnold said he has not considered his future but that he was looking forward to discussions with the governing body Football Australia.

