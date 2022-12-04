People watch 2022 FIFA World Cup in Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 15:38, December 04, 2022

Australian fans watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Australia and Argentina on the Civic Square of Canberra, Australia, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

