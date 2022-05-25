Languages

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

In pics: FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event held in Ethiopia

(Xinhua) 10:55, May 25, 2022

Former Brazilian football player Juliano Belletti poses with the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)


