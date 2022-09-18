FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Split, Croatia for tour
The airplane carried the FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Split, Croatia on Sept. 17, 2022. FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrives in Split, Croatia on Saturday and is on display to the public during the weekend. (Photo by Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Former Italian football player Marco Materazzi (R) and event organizer Mark Docherty poses with the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event in Split, Croatia, on Sept. 17, 2022. FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrives in Split, Croatia on Saturday and is on display to the public during the weekend. (Photo by Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
The trophy is on display during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event in Split, Croatia, on Sept.17, 2022. FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrives in Split, Croatia on Saturday and is on display to the public during the weekend. (Photo by Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL via Xinhua)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- Vancouver named 2026 FIFA World Cup host city
- In pics: FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event held in Ethiopia
- FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Group A match: Qatar vs. Bahrain
- China rallies to hold Australia in FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers
- China's midfield problems exposed in win over Vietnam, says former Chinese head coach
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.