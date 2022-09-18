FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Split, Croatia for tour

Xinhua) 13:16, September 18, 2022

The airplane carried the FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Split, Croatia on Sept. 17, 2022. FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrives in Split, Croatia on Saturday and is on display to the public during the weekend. (Photo by Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Former Italian football player Marco Materazzi (R) and event organizer Mark Docherty poses with the trophy during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event in Split, Croatia, on Sept. 17, 2022. FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrives in Split, Croatia on Saturday and is on display to the public during the weekend. (Photo by Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

The trophy is on display during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event in Split, Croatia, on Sept.17, 2022. FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour arrives in Split, Croatia on Saturday and is on display to the public during the weekend. (Photo by Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

