Vancouver named 2026 FIFA World Cup host city
Event guests celebrate after Vancouver was chosen as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the host city selection watch party at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 16, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Event guests take selfie after Vancouver was chosen as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the host city selection watch party at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 16, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
