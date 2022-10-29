FIFA releases second edition of women's league, club football report
GENEVA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The second edition of Setting the Pace, a benchmarking report of women's league and club football around the world, was released by the sport's world governing body FIFA on Friday.
The report collects information from 30 of the top women's football leagues and 294 clubs in the world, providing changes and developments of the world elite women's football since the first edition was released 17 months ago, in May 2021.
Administrators of women's football club might find some helpful conclusions from the reports, like "on average, leagues have nine full-time employees dedicated to women's football", "international transfer fees of women's football hit a new record of 2.1 millions U.S. dollars, an increase of 73% on 2020".
Sarai Bareman, FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer, was quoted as saying in the release, "The data in this year's report underscores that organizations that are prepared to invest in women's football are receiving a return, and we expect this will only increase as more clubs and leagues, as well as broadcasters and partners, truly recognize the unique growth opportunity that exists in women's football."
Setting the Pace can be used by clubs and leagues across the globe as an educational tool and reference point, the release said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China must not lose to Denmark in FIFA Women's World Cup, says coach
- View of host city of 2022 FIFA World Cup
- FIFA World Cup Trophy arrives in Split, Croatia for tour
- Vancouver named 2026 FIFA World Cup host city
- In pics: FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event held in Ethiopia
- FIFA Arab Cup 2021 Group A match: Qatar vs. Bahrain
- China rallies to hold Australia in FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers
- China's midfield problems exposed in win over Vietnam, says former Chinese head coach
- Last-minute winner sees China edge Vietnam in WC qualifier
- Japan defeats China in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.