Infantino, only candidate for FIFA 2023 presidential election

Xinhua) 11:01, November 18, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- FIFA announced on Thursday that it received one candidature -- Gianni Infantino for its presidential election that will be held in 2023.

Following the call for election issued by the FIFA Council on March 30 this year, FIFA's member associations have proposed, in due time and form, the incumbent FIFA president for its next presidential election.

No other candidature has been submitted.

The election will take place at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on March 16, 2023, according to the international football governing body.

The 52-year-old Infantino was elected as the president of FIFA during the 2016 FIFA Extraordinary Congress in February 2016, becoming the ninth president in the history of the organization. He was re-elected as FIFA President in June 2019 to start his first full four-year term.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)