Commemorative stamps of 2008 Beijing Olympics on display at World Cup 2022

Ecns.cn) 14:30, November 24, 2022

A set of commemorative stamps of Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games is on display at the main media center for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 23, 2022. The set of stamps, a FIFA classics collection stamps, costs 6 Riyal. (Photo: China News Service/Cui Nan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)