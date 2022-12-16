We Are China

The youngest FIFA World Cup winners

Xinhua) 10:10, December 16, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following are the youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup:

Pele (Brazil) 1958 - 17 years of age

Ronaldo (Brazil) 1994 - 17 years of age

Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy) 1982 - 18 years of age

Kylian Mbappe (France) 2018 - 19 years of age

Thierry Henry (France) 1998 - 20 years of age

