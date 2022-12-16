Home>>
The youngest FIFA World Cup winners
(Xinhua) 10:10, December 16, 2022
DOHA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following are the youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup:
Pele (Brazil) 1958 - 17 years of age
Ronaldo (Brazil) 1994 - 17 years of age
Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy) 1982 - 18 years of age
Kylian Mbappe (France) 2018 - 19 years of age
Thierry Henry (France) 1998 - 20 years of age
