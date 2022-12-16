Home>>
FIFA World Cup final results
(Xinhua) 10:10, December 16, 2022
DOHA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following are the results of all FIFA World Cup finals:
1930 Uruguay 4 Argentina 2
1934 Italy 2 Czechoslovakia 1
1938 Italy 4 Hungary 2
1950 Uruguay 2 Brazil 1
1954 West Germany 3 Hungary 2
1958 Brazil 5 Sweden 2
1962 Brazil 3 Czechoslovakia 1
1966 England 4 West Germany 2
1970 Brazil 4 Italy 1
1974 West Germany 2 Netherlands 1
1978 Argentina 3 Netherlands 1
1982 Italy 3 West Germany 1
1986 Argentina 3 West Germany 2
1990 West Germany 1 Argentina 0
1994 Brazil 0 Italy 0 (Brazil won 3-2 on penalties)
1998 France 3 Brazil 0
2002 Brazil 2 Germany 0
2006 Italy 1 France 1 (Italy won 5-3 on penalties)
2010 Spain 1 Netherlands 0
2014 Germany 1 Argentina 0
2018 France 4 Croatia 2
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Messi, Alvarez fire Argentina into World Cup final
- Australian coach calls for greater football funding after World Cup exit
- People watch 2022 FIFA World Cup in Canberra, Australia
- Qatar's moment marred by barbs from the West
- Commemorative stamps of 2008 Beijing Olympics on display at World Cup 2022
- Batshuayi's strike fires Belgium to win over Canada
- Infantino, only candidate for FIFA 2023 presidential election
- FIFA releases second edition of women's league, club football report
- China must not lose to Denmark in FIFA Women's World Cup, says coach
- View of host city of 2022 FIFA World Cup
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.