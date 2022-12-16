We Are China

FIFA World Cup final results

Xinhua) 10:10, December 16, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following are the results of all FIFA World Cup finals:

1930 Uruguay 4 Argentina 2

1934 Italy 2 Czechoslovakia 1

1938 Italy 4 Hungary 2

1950 Uruguay 2 Brazil 1

1954 West Germany 3 Hungary 2

1958 Brazil 5 Sweden 2

1962 Brazil 3 Czechoslovakia 1

1966 England 4 West Germany 2

1970 Brazil 4 Italy 1

1974 West Germany 2 Netherlands 1

1978 Argentina 3 Netherlands 1

1982 Italy 3 West Germany 1

1986 Argentina 3 West Germany 2

1990 West Germany 1 Argentina 0

1994 Brazil 0 Italy 0 (Brazil won 3-2 on penalties)

1998 France 3 Brazil 0

2002 Brazil 2 Germany 0

2006 Italy 1 France 1 (Italy won 5-3 on penalties)

2010 Spain 1 Netherlands 0

2014 Germany 1 Argentina 0

2018 France 4 Croatia 2

