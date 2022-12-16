Home>>
FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winners
(Xinhua) 10:11, December 16, 2022
DOHA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following are the recipients of the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the tournament:
1994 - Michel Preud'homme (Belgium)
1998 - Fabian Barthez (France)
2002 - Oliver Kahn (Germany)
2006 - Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)
2010 - Iker Casillas (Spain)
2014 - Manuel Neuer (Germany)
2018 - Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)
