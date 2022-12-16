FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winners

DOHA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Following are the recipients of the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove, awarded to the best goalkeeper of the tournament:

1994 - Michel Preud'homme (Belgium)

1998 - Fabian Barthez (France)

2002 - Oliver Kahn (Germany)

2006 - Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

2010 - Iker Casillas (Spain)

2014 - Manuel Neuer (Germany)

2018 - Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

