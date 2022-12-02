Jiangdong New Area in Haikou, S China's Hainan highlights green development

People's Daily Online) 17:40, December 02, 2022

Aerial photo shows Jiangdong New Area in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the management bureau of Jiangdong New Area)

The Jiangdong New Area in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, has attached great importance to green development while enjoying rapid progress.

Covering a total area of 298 square kilometers, the new area located on the east coast of Haikou has established three wetland parks, and completed several major ecological restoration and resource protection projects, bringing major improvements to the local environment and boosting biodiversity.

The new buildings in the area were all constructed to meet the one-star standard in China’s three-star green building rating system, the minimum standard in the evaluation system. Eighty-five percent of all buildings that will be constructed in the future will meet the two-star standard and 50 percent of them will meet the three-star standard in the system. Buildings featuring ultra-low energy consumption, near zero energy consumption and zero carbon buildings will account for 20 percent of all buildings.

By the end of September 2022, over 60,000 market entities had registered in the new area, of which 24,000 are enterprises.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)