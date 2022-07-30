Public open day of second CICPE attracts numerous visitors in Haikou
Visitors are seen at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 29, 2022. Visitors flocked to the ongoing second CICPE on Friday, which was a public open day of the show, to see exhibits and make purchase. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Visitors learn about alpaca products displayed at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 29, 2022. Visitors flocked to the ongoing second CICPE on Friday, which was a public open day of the show, to see exhibits and make purchase. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors learn about products displayed at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 29, 2022. Visitors flocked to the ongoing second CICPE on Friday, which was a public open day of the show, to see exhibits and make purchase. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Aerial photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows an exterior view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, venue for the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Visitors flocked to the ongoing second CICPE on Friday, which was a public open day of the show, to see exhibits and make purchase. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors take selfies at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 29, 2022. Visitors flocked to the ongoing second CICPE on Friday, which was a public open day of the show, to see exhibits and make purchase. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Visitors learn about products displayed at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 29, 2022. Visitors flocked to the ongoing second CICPE on Friday, which was a public open day of the show, to see exhibits and make purchase. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
