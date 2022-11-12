Industrial and energy internet expo kicks off in east China
NANJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 World Industrial and Energy Internet Expo kicked off Friday in Changzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province.
Agreements on 21 key projects have been signed at the expo with a total investment of 47 billion yuan (about 6.6 billion U.S. dollars), mostly covering new energy, industrial and energy internet, and digitalization.
A series of summits focusing on digital transformation, the new energy industry, and innovation and start-ups will be held during this expo which will conclude on Sunday.
Two hundred products from 161 enterprises in numerous fields including new energy vehicles (NEVs) and intelligent manufacturing will also be virtually exhibited until Dec. 10 at the expo site using the latest technologies such as holographic projection and digital twin.
New energy has become a signature industry of Changzhou where more than 3,400 enterprises on the NEV industrial chain are located. The output value of the new energy industry in the city is expected to surpass 500 billion yuan this year.
