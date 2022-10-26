Int'l industrial expo to be held in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City

Xinhua) 09:31, October 26, 2022

HANOI, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The International Exhibition on Industrial Machinery, Equipment, Technology and Products will take place in southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City on Nov. 2-5, attracting 350 exhibitors from many countries and territories, according to its organizers.

Firms from China, India, Japan, the United States, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries will showcase their latest machinery, products and equipment, including compressors, hand tools, cutting equipment and accessory, plastic cutting machines, molding furnaces, and manufacturing machinery.

The four-day expo will also feature discussion and talks on measures to promote development, gain customers' trust and affirm quality in the light of international economic integration.

