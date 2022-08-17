10th China Information Technology Expo kicks off in S China's Shenzhen
Visitors learn about driverless vehicles at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors watch exhibits at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
A visitor tries non-contact air buttons for elevator at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A visitor touches nixie tube screens at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Visitors watch a hydrogen-powered heavy truck at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Visitors are seen at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Visitors watch exhibits at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Visitors learn about drones at the 10th China Information Technology Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 16, 2022. With an exhibition area of around 100,000 square meters, the 10th China Information Technology Expo kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, attracting the participation of over 1,400 enterprises. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
