China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

People's Daily Online) 10:49, September 30, 2021

(Photo/ Provided by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade）

With the theme of “Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind – Innovation and Opportunity,” the China Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase China’s achievements in four motifs, namely “Common Dream,” “Common Earth,” “Common Home,” and “Common Future.”

The three-story pavilion has six exhibition areas – including a lobby as well as exhibition halls on the themes of “Exploration and Discovery”, “Communication and Connectivity”, “Innovation and Cooperation”, and “Opportunity and the Future”, respectively, in addition to a back hall room. It also has a public square, a restaurant, a multi-function hall, VIP rooms, and office rooms.

