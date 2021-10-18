Highlights at 2021 Toronto Reptile Expo

Xinhua) 09:31, October 18, 2021

A woman shows a 4-month old corn snake during the 2021 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2021. Kicking off on Sunday, this event provided an opportunity to view species of reptilian specialty pets from across Canada. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

