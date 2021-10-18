Home>>
Highlights at 2021 Toronto Reptile Expo
(Xinhua) 09:31, October 18, 2021
A woman shows a 4-month old corn snake during the 2021 Toronto Reptile Expo at the International Center in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2021. Kicking off on Sunday, this event provided an opportunity to view species of reptilian specialty pets from across Canada. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.