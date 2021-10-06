Home>>
China Pavilion's light show lights up Dubai expo
(Xinhua) 09:48, October 06, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2021 shows the light show at the China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Covering an area of 4,636 square meters, the China Pavilion is one of the largest at the expo. Featuring a lantern-shaped design, the pavilion is called "The Light of China," symbolizing hope and a bright future. (Xinhua/Su Xiaopo)
