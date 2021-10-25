World Internet of Things Exposition opens in east China

Xinhua) 10:18, October 25, 2021

NANJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 World Internet of Things (IoT) Exposition, China's top IoT event, kicked off Saturday in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The three-day event includes a summit, an exhibition featuring the latest IoT applications and products, and 10 forums focusing on themes like 5G, big data and intelligent transportation.

The IoT industry has become one of the key industries for the development of the digital economy in China, with its scale exceeding 2.4 trillion yuan (about 375.8 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2020, said Wang Zhijun, vice minister of industry and information technology, at the summit.

Dubbed an "IoT city," Wuxi currently has more than 3,000 IoT-related companies and leads the formulation of over half of the IoT international standards.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)