Chinese firms popular at Egypt's largest medical expo

08:19, June 08, 2022 By Mahmoud Fouly ( Xinhua

People visit a medical equipment during the Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, Egypt, on June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, June 7 (Xinhua) -- At a vast exhibition center on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, several Chinese pharmaceutical and medical companies have drawn the interests of visitors who were seeking business opportunities in one of the largest medical exhibitions and conferences in Africa.

People visit medical tools at a booth during the Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, Egypt, on June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The Africa Health ExCon, which was held from June 5 to 7, features various products including vaccines, medicines and medical equipment, and hosts some 350 companies from over 100 countries.

Among the firms participating in the event was China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, which jointly produces COVID-19 vaccines with Egypt's state-owned vaccine producer VACSERA.

People walk past a poster about China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac during the Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, Egypt, on June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

"Sinovac is here to show our services, present our portfolio and also to show our interest in business collaboration with local partners and introduce more Chinese pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, to Egypt and other African and Middle East countries," said Zhang Qichao, Sinovac's senior director of international business in Africa and the Middle East.

Through the "successful cooperation" with VACSERA, China seeks to help Egypt become a hub for vaccine production and distribution in Africa and the Middle East, Zhang told Xinhua.

Photo shows vaccines jointly produced by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and Egypt's state-owned vaccine producer VACSERA during the Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, Egypt, on June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

The Sinovac's booth attracted many visitors from Egypt and other African states during the three days of the event.

Egyptian veteran pharmacist Essam Halim Demetrios was one of them, who showed interest in establishing cooperation between Sinovac and his pharma company in Egypt.

"We can cooperate with Chinese pharmaceutical companies in the fields of marketing, manufacturing, import, etc. We will see! We are open to all kinds of cooperation with Chinese firms," said Demetrios.

"As a pharmacist, I see very good potentials for Chinese companies to be present in our markets like European companies, which take a large share in the markets of Egypt and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries," he added.

People visit the booth of Chinese firm Mindray during the Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, Egypt, on June 6, 2022.(Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

At another booth in the expo, Chinese firm Mindray exhibited various medical imaging devices including fixed and hand-carried diagnostic ultrasound systems, under the slogan of "Healthcare Within Reach."

Zhifeng Liang, general manager of Mindray international sales and marketing in Egypt and North Africa, said that the Chinese company started business in Egypt a long time ago.

"We offer a very big product portfolio in Egypt including medical imaging systems and diagnostic laboratory solutions for operation rooms, intensive care units and emergency departments," the Chinese manager told Xinhua.

Photo shows the interior of an ambulance during the Africa Health ExCon in Cairo, Egypt, on June 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

For his part, Omar Abdel-Aziz, director of the Egypt's Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) technical bureau, said that the medical exhibition and conference seek to gather all players in the medical field to discuss challenges, solutions and partnership opportunities.

He said that the UPA welcomes the participation of Chinese companies and did its best to connect the Chinese companies with the Africa side.

"Chinese companies are leading in the fields of medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing and their participation in this year's expo was strong," the Egyptian official told Xinhua, hoping for further Chinese participation in the coming years.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)