Naval troops carry out joint rescue exercise

China Military Online) 15:39, November 03, 2022

A rescue and salvage vessel attached to a naval salvage ship flotilla sails on the sea during a real-combat rescue exercise on October 8, 2022, which was jointly carried out by the flotilla and a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yingming)

