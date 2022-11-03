Home>>
Naval troops carry out joint rescue exercise
(China Military Online) 15:39, November 03, 2022
A rescue and salvage vessel attached to a naval salvage ship flotilla sails on the sea during a real-combat rescue exercise on October 8, 2022, which was jointly carried out by the flotilla and a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yingming)
