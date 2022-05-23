Home>>
Minesweeper Suizhou transfers LCAC
(China Military Online) 15:24, May 23, 2022
The minesweeper Suizhou (Hull 834) attached to a landing ship group with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command transports an air-cushioned landing craft (LCAC) to a specific location during the maritime transportation training on May 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jia)
