Minesweeper Suizhou transfers LCAC

China Military Online) 15:24, May 23, 2022

The minesweeper Suizhou (Hull 834) attached to a landing ship group with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command transports an air-cushioned landing craft (LCAC) to a specific location during the maritime transportation training on May 14, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jia)

