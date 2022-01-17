Home>>
Air-cushioned landing crafts conduct beach landing training
(China Military Online) 10:19, January 17, 2022
Two Landing Craft Air Cushions(LCACs) attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command approach the coast during a beach landing training exercise on January 6, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ze Tianyu)
