Air-cushioned landing crafts conduct beach landing training

China Military Online) 10:19, January 17, 2022

Two Landing Craft Air Cushions(LCACs) attached to a naval landing ship flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command approach the coast during a beach landing training exercise on January 6, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ze Tianyu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)