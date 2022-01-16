New Chinese fleet sent for Gulf of Aden escort mission

Xinhua) 11:03, January 16, 2022

Soldiers wave goodbye to the fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy at a military port in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo by Jiang Xiaowei/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 40th fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy set out from a military port in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, on Saturday to conduct an escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

The fleet is composed of the guided-missile destroyer Hohhot, the missile frigate Yueyang, and the supply ship Luomahu, with dozens of special-operation soldiers and two helicopters on board.

In preparation for the mission, the fleet conducted training on the use of weapons, counter-terrorism and anti-piracy, as well as replenishment at sea.

The PLA Navy began conducting escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia in December 2008.

