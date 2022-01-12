Home>>
Naval aviation aircraft takes off for patrol flight
(China Military Online) 16:24, January 12, 2022
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxis on the runway for a flight patrol mission on January 2, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Dingyi)
