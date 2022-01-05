Home>>
Ship-borne helicopter lands on supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 902)
(China Military Online) 11:26, January 05, 2022
A machinist assigned to a brigade under the PLA Navy’s Marine Corps inspects a ship-borne helicopter prior to a landing drill for carrier-based helicopter on December 17, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cong Lianying)
