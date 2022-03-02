Fast attack missile boats steam in formation

China Military Online) 13:47, March 02, 2022

Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in waters of the East China Sea on February 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Kecheng)

