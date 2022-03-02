Home>>
Fast attack missile boats steam in formation
(China Military Online) 13:47, March 02, 2022
Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in waters of the East China Sea on February 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Kecheng)
Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in waters of the East China Sea on February 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Kecheng)
A fast attack missile boat attached to a group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steams in waters of the East China Sea during a maritime training exercise on February 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Kecheng)
