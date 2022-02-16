We Are China

Chinese navy ships carrying relief supplies arrive in Tonga

Xinhua) 08:12, February 16, 2022

Aerial photo shows a flotilla of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy carring relief supplies arriving in Nuku' alofa, Tonga, Feb. 15, 2022.

The flotilla comprised of two ships departed from a port in south China's Guangzhou City on Jan. 31 to deliver China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga.

Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies.(Photo by Yin Zheng/Xinhua)

A flotilla of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy carring relief supplies arrives in Nuku' alofa, Tonga, Feb. 15, 2022.(Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a flotilla of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy carring relief supplies arriving in Nuku' alofa, Tonga, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo by Yin Zheng/Xinhua)

A flotilla of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy carring relief supplies arrives in Nuku' alofa, Tonga, Feb. 15, 2022.(Photo by Zhou Yancheng/Xinhua)

Staff members of Chinese Embassy in Tonga welcome a flotilla of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy delivering relief supplies at a port in Nuku' alofa, Tonga, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

