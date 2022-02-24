Chinese navy ships depart from Tonga after delivering China's disaster relief supplies

Xinhua) 13:11, February 24, 2022

A flotilla of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy departs from the port of Nuku' alofa in Tonga, Feb. 23, 2022. The flotilla comprised of two ships of the PLA Navy departed the port of Nuku' alofa on Wednesday after delivering China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. (Photo by Zhou Yancheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 18, 2022 shows relief supplies being unloaded from a ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy at the port of Nuku' alofa, Tonga. The flotilla comprised of two ships of the PLA Navy departed the port of Nuku' alofa on Wednesday after delivering China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. (Photo by Yan Bin/Xinhua)

A flotilla of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy departs from the port of Nuku' alofa in Tonga, Feb. 23, 2022. The flotilla comprised of two ships of the PLA Navy departed the port of Nuku' alofa on Wednesday after delivering China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows relief supplies unloaded from a flotilla of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy at the port of Nuku' alofa in Tonga. The flotilla comprised of two ships of the PLA Navy departed the port of Nuku' alofa on Wednesday after delivering China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. (Photo by Yin Zheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2022 shows relief supplies being unloaded from a ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy at the port of Nuku' alofa, Tonga. The flotilla comprised of two ships of the PLA Navy departed the port of Nuku' alofa on Wednesday after delivering China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

A ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy departs from the port of Nuku' alofa in Tonga, Feb. 23, 2022. The flotilla comprised of two ships of the PLA Navy departed the port of Nuku' alofa on Wednesday after delivering China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. (Photo by Zhou Yancheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2022 shows relief supplies being unloaded from a ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy at the port of Nuku' alofa, Tonga. The flotilla comprised of two ships of the PLA Navy departed the port of Nuku' alofa on Wednesday after delivering China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga. Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)