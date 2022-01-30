Languages

Archive

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Home>>

Chinese military aircraft return after delivering relief supplies to Tonga

(Xinhua) 10:14, January 30, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows Chinese military aircraft returning to the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Jan. 29, 2022, after delivering relief supplies to Tonga. (Xinhua/Ding Zengyi)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories