Chinese military aircraft return after delivering relief supplies to Tonga

Xinhua) 10:14, January 30, 2022

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows Chinese military aircraft returning to the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Jan. 29, 2022, after delivering relief supplies to Tonga. (Xinhua/Ding Zengyi)

