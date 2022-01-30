Home>>
Chinese military aircraft return after delivering relief supplies to Tonga
(Xinhua) 10:14, January 30, 2022
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows Chinese military aircraft returning to the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Jan. 29, 2022, after delivering relief supplies to Tonga. (Xinhua/Ding Zengyi)
