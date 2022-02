Chinese navy ships carrying relief supplies depart for Tonga

Xinhua) 09:50, February 01, 2022

A staff member disinfects tractors on a ship delivering relief supplies to Tonga, Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo by Wang Lei/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- A flotilla comprised of two ships of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy departed from a port in south China's Guangzhou City Monday to deliver China's disaster relief supplies to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga.

This relief mission follows China's delivery of multiple batches of emergency supplies to Tonga, which was hit by disasters resulting from a massive volcano eruption earlier this month and its ensuing tsunami.

Weighing approximately 1,400 tonnes, the latest supplies include mobile homes, tractors, electricity generators, water pumps, water purifiers, food and medical supplies. ■

Members of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy fasten tractors on a ship delivering relief supplies to Tonga, Jan. 30, 2022. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

Relief supplies are transferred onto a ship waiting to depart for Tonga, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2022. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

Relief supplies are transferred onto a ship waiting to depart for Tonga, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 29, 2022. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

Relief supplies are transferred onto a ship waiting to depart for Tonga, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2022. (Photo by Xue Chengqing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows relief supplies being transferred onto a ship waiting to depart for Tonga, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Yin Zheng/Xinhua)

A ship loaded with relief supplies departs from a port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, for Tonga, Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Yancheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)