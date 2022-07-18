Home>>
Navy aviation regiment conducts flight training
(China Military Online) 17:10, July 18, 2022
An H6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under PLA Eastern Theatre Command taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on June 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Fei)
