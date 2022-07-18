Navy aviation regiment conducts flight training

China Military Online) 17:10, July 18, 2022

An H6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under PLA Eastern Theatre Command taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on June 15, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Fei)

