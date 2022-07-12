Home>>
Air cushion landing craft disembarks from dock landing ship
(China Military Online) 15:23, July 12, 2022
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles enter the well deck of a Type 071 amphibious landing ship in formation during a collaboration exercise jointly conducted by an army brigade and a navy unit under the PLA Eastern Theater Command on June 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)
