Symphony of bountiful harvests
(People's Daily App) 14:20, September 23, 2022
Have you ever noticed the process of the autumn harvest is accompanied by its own seasonal rhythms? Grab your earphones and enjoy this symphony of the fall harvest.
(Produced by Long Xiaotian, Wen Xin, Wang Jingyuan, Zhu Yaze and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
