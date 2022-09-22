Paddy fun game organized to welcome upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hunan
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows people participating in a running activity in Dongsheng Village of Mahekou Township in Nanxian County, central China's Hunan Province. A paddy fun game was organized here on Wednesday for locals and tourists to welcome the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People participate in a running activity in Dongsheng Village of Mahekou Township in Nanxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. A paddy fun game was organized here on Wednesday for locals and tourists to welcome the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People participate in a rice harvesting game in Dongsheng Village of Mahekou Township in Nanxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. A paddy fun game was organized here on Wednesday for locals and tourists to welcome the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People participate in a wheelbarrow race in Dongsheng Village of Mahekou Township in Nanxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. A paddy fun game was organized here on Wednesday for locals and tourists to welcome the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
People participate in a rice harvesting game in Dongsheng Village of Mahekou Township in Nanxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. A paddy fun game was organized here on Wednesday for locals and tourists to welcome the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
