In pics: barley harvest in Xigaze, SW China's Tibet
A harvester operates in the highland barley field in Rasog Township of Gyangze County, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the highland barley field in Gyangze County, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows harvest machines operating in the highland barley field in Rasog Township of Gyangze County, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows highland barley waiting to be harvested in Rasog Township of Gyangze County, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows harvest machines operating in the highland barley field in Rasog Township of Gyangze County, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
