Grapes in NE China's Liaoning enters harvest season

Xinhua) 12:51, September 10, 2022

A farmer checks grapes at a greenhouse in Dingjiafang Town of Faku County in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. More than 3,500 mu (about 233 hectares) of grapes in Dingjiafang Town have entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer harvests grapes at a greenhouse in Dingjiafang Town of Faku County in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. More than 3,500 mu (about 233 hectares) of grapes in Dingjiafang Town have entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A farmer checks grapes at a greenhouse in Dingjiafang Town of Faku County in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. More than 3,500 mu (about 233 hectares) of grapes in Dingjiafang Town have entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)