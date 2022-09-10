Grapes in NE China's Liaoning enters harvest season
A farmer checks grapes at a greenhouse in Dingjiafang Town of Faku County in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. More than 3,500 mu (about 233 hectares) of grapes in Dingjiafang Town have entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A farmer harvests grapes at a greenhouse in Dingjiafang Town of Faku County in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. More than 3,500 mu (about 233 hectares) of grapes in Dingjiafang Town have entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A farmer checks grapes at a greenhouse in Dingjiafang Town of Faku County in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. More than 3,500 mu (about 233 hectares) of grapes in Dingjiafang Town have entered the harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Qinghai embraces bumper harvest of quinoa
- Farmers harvest raspberries in NE China's Liaoning
- Jujube dates harvested in east China's Shandong
- "Giant rice" in north China to enter harvest season in October
- County in NW China's Qinghai embraces bumper harvest for multiple crops
- Farmers deploy harvesters to reap rice fields in NE China's Heilongjiang as autumn harvest season approaches
- China urges intensified efforts to secure autumn harvest amid heatwaves
- Firefighters stop to help harvest
- Medicinal herb harvest helps with rural revitalization in NW China
- Chinese vice premier stresses autumn grain production for bumper harvest
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.