Farmers harvest raspberries in NE China's Liaoning
Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022 shows some grown raspberries at a refrigeration plant in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Farmers harvest raspberries at a raspberry planting base in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022 shows a view of the raspberry planting planting base in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A farmer moves just-harvested raspberries at a raspberry planting base in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A farmer transports just-harvested raspberries at a raspberry planting base in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Farmers harvest raspberries at a raspberry planting base in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A farmer prepares to transport just-harvested raspberries at a raspberry planting base in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A staff member selects raspberries at a refrigeration plant in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photos
