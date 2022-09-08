Farmers harvest raspberries in NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 16:01, September 08, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022 shows some grown raspberries at a refrigeration plant in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Farmers harvest raspberries at a raspberry planting base in Dengshipuzi Township of Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Farmers in Dengshipuzi Township has more than 10 years of experience in growing raspberries which yields over 300 tons of the fruits annually. And at least 90 percent of these fruits are exported to countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

