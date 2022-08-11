SW China's Banxi Village enters fruits harvest season

Xinhua) 08:11, August 11, 2022

Villagers are on the way harvesting fruits in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2022. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Photo by Yang Yun/Xinhua)

A villager harvests plums in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2022. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Photo by Long Xingwei/Xinhua)

A villager harvests pears in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2022. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Photo by Luo Hui/Xinhua)

Villagers sort peaches in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2022. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows a fruit planting base in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Villagers sort plums in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2022. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)

Villagers sell peaches in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2022. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

A villager harvests peaches in Banxi Village of Tonglin Town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 10, 2022. Villagers in Banxi Village are busying harvesting fruits such as peaches, pears and plums amid the harvest season. (Photo by Jiang Hongqi/Xinhua)

