Home>>
County in NW China's Qinghai embraces bumper harvest for multiple crops
(People's Daily Online) 17:01, September 01, 2022
|Aerial photo shows farmland in Dulan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Dulan county committee)
Dulan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province has seen a bumper harvest for multiple crops recently.
Official data showed that the planting areas of various crops and grain in the county reached 508,800 mu (about 33,920 hectares) and 211,400 mu, respectively.
Dulan county, known as the "granary of the Qaidam basin," boasts unique natural conditions for growing crops such as highland barley, peas, potatoes, wolfberries and quinoa, as well as grass used for foraging.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Farmers deploy harvesters to reap rice fields in NE China's Heilongjiang as autumn harvest season approaches
- China urges intensified efforts to secure autumn harvest amid heatwaves
- Firefighters stop to help harvest
- Medicinal herb harvest helps with rural revitalization in NW China
- Chinese vice premier stresses autumn grain production for bumper harvest
- Hybrid rice seeds harvested in Guizhou, SW China
- SW China's Banxi Village enters fruits harvest season
- Rice harvested in SE China's Fujian
- Beidahuang in NE China goes all out to manage crops in hopes of a bumper harvest
- China to make all-out efforts to ensure autumn harvest: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.