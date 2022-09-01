County in NW China's Qinghai embraces bumper harvest for multiple crops

People's Daily Online) 17:01, September 01, 2022

Aerial photo shows farmland in Dulan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Dulan county committee)

Dulan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province has seen a bumper harvest for multiple crops recently.

Official data showed that the planting areas of various crops and grain in the county reached 508,800 mu (about 33,920 hectares) and 211,400 mu, respectively.

Dulan county, known as the "granary of the Qaidam basin," boasts unique natural conditions for growing crops such as highland barley, peas, potatoes, wolfberries and quinoa, as well as grass used for foraging.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)