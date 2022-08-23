Firefighters stop to help harvest

(People's Daily App) 10:23, August 23, 2022

An elderly farmer who injured his ankle asked firefighters for help harvesting his rice on Thursday in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province.

The firefighters, who were on their way back to the fire station, reaped and threshed the rice under the scorching sun.

