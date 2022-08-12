Hybrid rice seeds harvested in Guizhou, SW China
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows a view of a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows reapers harvesting hybrid rice seeds at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows reapers harvesting hybrid rice seeds at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
A reaper harvests hybrid rice seeds at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Yang Yun/Xinhua)
Villagers harvest hybrid rice seeds at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
A villager harvests hybrid rice seeds at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Luo Hui/Xinhua)
A villager dries hybrid rice seeds at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tang Peng/Xinhua)
