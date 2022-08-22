Medicinal herb harvest helps with rural revitalization in NW China

Xinhua) 09:09, August 22, 2022

Workers from the Yuzheng Chinese herbal medicine cooperative load schisandra chinensis, a medicinal herb known for increasing people's resistance to disease and stress, on a truck in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. Luonan County uses fallow land to develop the planting industry of schisandra chinensis, and has established cooperative to push forward the breeding and development of this medicinal herb. Now more than 3,000 mu (about 200 hectares) of schisandra chinensis in the county has entered the picking period, which plays an important role in rural revitalization and promoting local people's income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Workers from the Yuzheng Chinese herbal medicine cooperative dry schisandra chinensis, a medicinal herb known for increasing people's resistance to disease and stress, in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. Luonan County uses fallow land to develop the planting industry of schisandra chinensis, and has established cooperative to push forward the breeding and development of this medicinal herb. Now more than 3,000 mu (about 200 hectares) of schisandra chinensis in the county has entered the picking period, which plays an important role in rural revitalization and promoting local people's income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A worker from the Yuzheng Chinese herbal medicine cooperative picks schisandra chinensis, a medicinal herb known for increasing people's resistance to disease and stress, in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. Luonan County uses fallow land to develop the planting industry of schisandra chinensis, and has established cooperative to push forward the breeding and development of this medicinal herb. Now more than 3,000 mu (about 200 hectares) of schisandra chinensis in the county has entered the picking period, which plays an important role in rural revitalization and promoting local people's income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo shows workers from the Yuzheng Chinese herbal medicine cooperative picking schisandra chinensis, a medicinal herb known for increasing people's resistance to disease and stress, in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. Luonan County uses fallow land to develop the planting industry of schisandra chinensis, and has established cooperative to push forward the breeding and development of this medicinal herb. Now more than 3,000 mu (about 200 hectares) of schisandra chinensis in the county has entered the picking period, which plays an important role in rural revitalization and promoting local people's income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo shows workers from the Yuzheng Chinese herbal medicine cooperative spreading schisandra chinensis, a medicinal herb known for increasing people's resistance to disease and stress, to dry in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. Luonan County uses fallow land to develop the planting industry of schisandra chinensis, and has established cooperative to push forward the breeding and development of this medicinal herb. Now more than 3,000 mu (about 200 hectares) of schisandra chinensis in the county has entered the picking period, which plays an important role in rural revitalization and promoting local people's income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo shows workers from the Yuzheng Chinese herbal medicine cooperative picking schisandra chinensis, a medicinal herb known for increasing people's resistance to disease and stress, in Luonan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. Luonan County uses fallow land to develop the planting industry of schisandra chinensis, and has established cooperative to push forward the breeding and development of this medicinal herb. Now more than 3,000 mu (about 200 hectares) of schisandra chinensis in the county has entered the picking period, which plays an important role in rural revitalization and promoting local people's income. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

