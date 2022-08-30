Home>>
Farmers deploy harvesters to reap rice fields in NE China's Heilongjiang as autumn harvest season approaches
(People's Daily Online) 11:22, August 30, 2022
Over 23 million mu (1.53 million hectares) of rice fields managed by Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have ushered in the autumn harvest season in recent days. On Aug. 28, nine harvesters were employed by Jiangchuan Farm Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Beidahuang Group, to reap rice in the rice fields. (Pictures taken by Guo Hui, Cui Jie, Feng Xian, Zhou Qiao, Pan Xiuping, and Wang Yaguang)
