Qinghai embraces bumper harvest of quinoa
(Ecns.cn) 16:59, September 09, 2022
Quinoa has entered harvest season in Wulan county, northwest China's Qinghai Province in Autumn. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Xiang)
Quinoa originated in South America and was successfully planted in the Qaidam Basin in 2013.
