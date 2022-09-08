Home>>
Jujube dates harvested in east China's Shandong
(Xinhua) 16:00, September 08, 2022
A worker moves just-harvested jujube dates at a jujube date demonstration park in Zhanhua District of Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Greenhouse jujube date planting has proved to be an effective way to bring more income to local farmers. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
A worker packs just-harvested jujube dates at a jujube date demonstration park in Zhanhua District of Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 6, 2022. Greenhouse jujube date planting has proved to be an effective way to bring more income to local farmers. (Xinhua/Fan Changguo)
