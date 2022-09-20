People celebrate upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in China's Inner Mongolia
A woman takes part in a game to celebrate the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the autumnal equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Live-streamers promote agriculture products during an activity celebrating the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the autumnal equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
People take part in a game to celebrate the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the autumnal equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A live-streamer introduces an activity celebrating the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the autumnal equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Visitors taste grapes during an activity celebrating the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the autumnal equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
People take part in a tug-of-war game to celebrate the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the autumnal equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beidahuang in NE China embraces bumper harvest
- Quinoa enters busy harvest season in Jingle County, N China's Shanxi
- Farmers harvest rice at paddy fields in SW China's Chongqing
- Promotion activities marking farmers' harvest festival kick off in Beijing
- Grapes in NE China's Liaoning enters harvest season
- Qinghai embraces bumper harvest of quinoa
- Farmers harvest raspberries in NE China's Liaoning
- Jujube dates harvested in east China's Shandong
- "Giant rice" in north China to enter harvest season in October
- County in NW China's Qinghai embraces bumper harvest for multiple crops
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.