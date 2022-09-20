People celebrate upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:48, September 20, 2022

A woman takes part in a game to celebrate the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. Initiated in 2018, the Chinese farmers' harvest festival coincides with the autumnal equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Live-streamers promote agriculture products during an activity celebrating the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

People take part in a game to celebrate the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A live-streamer introduces an activity celebrating the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Visitors taste grapes during an activity celebrating the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

People take part in a tug-of-war game to celebrate the upcoming Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

