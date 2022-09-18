Quinoa enters busy harvest season in Jingle County, N China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 09:53, September 18, 2022

People visit a quinoa industrial park in Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 15, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A staff member shows a quinoa product at a quinoa industrial park in Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 15, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A villager arranges harvested quinoa at a field in Nanshe Village in Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 16, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A quinoa field is seen from aerial in Nanshe Village, Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 16, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A villager shows harvested quinoa in Nanshe Village, Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 16, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A quinoa field is seen from aerial at a quinoa industrial park in Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 15, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A villager harvests quinoa at a field in Nanshe Village in Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 16, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Villagers harvest quinoa at a field in Nanshe Village in Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 16, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A villager carries harvested quinoa at a field in Nanshe Village in Jingle County, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 16, 2022. More than 50,000 Mu (about 3,333 hectares) of quinoa greets busy harvest in Jingle County. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

